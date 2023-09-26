Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,417. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

