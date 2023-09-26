Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 90,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 53,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

