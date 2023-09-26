Zhang Financial LLC Sells 367 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,659 shares of company stock worth $8,696,359. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $90.77. 484,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

