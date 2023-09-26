Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

