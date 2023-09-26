Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $12.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zuora Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE ZUO opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
