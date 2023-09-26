Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) versus Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) and Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gen Digital has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Gen Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gen Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67 Gen Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Zuora and Gen Digital.

Zuora currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 50.73%. Gen Digital has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.46%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than Gen Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Gen Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -26.67% -71.64% -13.25% Gen Digital 37.41% 55.88% 6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Gen Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $338.39 million 3.35 -$197.97 million ($0.82) -9.84 Gen Digital $3.58 billion 3.28 $1.35 billion $2.08 8.83

Gen Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gen Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gen Digital beats Zuora on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its members on the Dark Web; Avast Secure Identity that provides advanced identity protection including credit monitoring and alerts; LifeLock Home Title Protect that detects fraud and notifies members; and Norton Social Media Monitoring that help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. In addition, it offers Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions; AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

