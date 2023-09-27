1,002 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.0 %

WBA stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

