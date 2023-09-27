1,676 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $288.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.56. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

