17,528 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,573,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 304,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,042. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

