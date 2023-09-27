1,911 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express stock opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.03 and a 200-day moving average of $162.70. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

