1,993 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

