2,500 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.