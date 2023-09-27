28,623 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,469,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,173,121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,867,000 after purchasing an additional 109,934 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

Free Report

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

