2,958 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,958 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,173,884 shares of company stock worth $334,837,452 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

