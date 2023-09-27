3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

