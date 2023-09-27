430 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $572.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.17 and its 200 day moving average is $671.82.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.20.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

