44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

