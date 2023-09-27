44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71,770 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

BCX stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

