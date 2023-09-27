44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,371 shares of company stock valued at $21,025,565,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $549.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $308.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

