44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.