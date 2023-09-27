44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

