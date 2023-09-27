44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.56. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.27 and a 1 year high of $180.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

