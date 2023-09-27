44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,065 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,215,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Terex Stock Down 0.7 %

TEX stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

