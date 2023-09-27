44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,305 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $176.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

