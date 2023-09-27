44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $237.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.