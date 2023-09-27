4,555 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Diodes by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Diodes by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after buying an additional 144,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

