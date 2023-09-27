461 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

