500 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in United Rentals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $437.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.96 and its 200 day moving average is $410.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.56 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

