5,936 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

