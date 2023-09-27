6,080 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 114,877 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

