6,329 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

