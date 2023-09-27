676 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.