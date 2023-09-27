900 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

