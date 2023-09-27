9,198 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 546,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,089. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

