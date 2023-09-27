967 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

