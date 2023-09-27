A.G. BARR p.l.c. Plans Dividend of GBX 2.65 (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAG stock traded up GBX 1.83 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 487.83 ($5.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,427. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 565.60 ($6.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 486.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.14. The company has a market cap of £546.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.33) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

