Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 784.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Accretion Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,816. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 51.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,021,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,174,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 94.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 410,130 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 561,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 362,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accretion Acquisition by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.