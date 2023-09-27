Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $171,767.78 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001997 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

