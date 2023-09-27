Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.2% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 40.0% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

