Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Quilter Plc’s 6th Largest Position

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,018,435,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,159,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,178,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,902.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.