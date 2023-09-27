AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
