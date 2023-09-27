Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.77 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

