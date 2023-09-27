Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Trading Down 2.4%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 445,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,039,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.