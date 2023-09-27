Allworth Financial LP Buys 426,783 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $236,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.46. The stock had a trading volume of 195,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

