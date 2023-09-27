Allworth Financial LP Buys 9,729,561 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 4.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $729,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,094. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.