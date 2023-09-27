Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 471,169 Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 471,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,106,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.15% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $24.62.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

