Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.15. 21,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,080. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

