Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,469 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. 2,656,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

