Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,493. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average of $268.46. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

