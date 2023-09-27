Allworth Financial LP Has $161.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,329 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $161,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

